Roland P. Poulin
Burlington - Roland P. Poulin passed away on the 17th of March 2019 after a brief illness. He died with his family by his side.
Born January 25th, 1934 in Burlington, VT the son of Joseph and Delia Mercure Poulin. Roland married Yvette Charlebois on January 25, 1964, at St. Peter's Church in Vergennes, VT. Roland was a graduate of Nazareth, and Cathedral High School, and St. Michaels College class of 1956. Throughout high school and college, Roland worked at Miles and Riley, a men's clothing store in Downtown Burlington. Roland was a member of the Army Reserve he spent two years of active military duty. Upon discharge from the service, Roland worked at George Little Press. He retired as General Manager after 37 years of employment.
Roland was a member of the Burlington School District representing Ward 2 in the late 1960s. Over the years, Roland donated 18 gallons of blood for those in need of the American Red Cross. Roland enjoyed the company of close friends while spending time at the St. John's Club and Burlington Elk's Club, where he was a long time member.
Roland's joy and good fortune was the fifty-five plus years of marriage and raising a family alongside Yvette. Together they spent their early years square dancing, camping with their family and visiting many destinations within the United States and Canada, then later traveling abroad. Roland's most enjoyable pastime was skiing with Yvette at Stowe, his favorite mountain, until the age of 84 when he finally retired his skis.
Roland's family knew him as the kind man who gave his heart and soul to everything he touched. His quiet compassion and nonjudgmental disposition welcomed all those who entered his life. Throughout the many years, Roland shared with loving family, it was his actions that spoke the loudest. Roland nurtured and inspired his family into the strong group of individuals they are today.
Besides leaving his loving wife Yvette, he leaves his daughter Denise Russ and husband Gary, their children Meagan Russ with her partner Jason Broadbent and Joseph Russ with his partner Jeffrey Barrett. His son Michael and wife Diane. His son Geoffrey and wife Amy, their children Kyle Nichols and Ashley Poulin.
Roland is predeceased by Joseph and Delia Poulin, Yvette's parent's Romeo and Alice Charlebois and brother Leonard Charlebois.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be said on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Mark Church 1251 North Avenue in Burlington. Burial will follow the Mass at New Mount Calvary Cemetery in Burlington. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019