Services
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
57 Main Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-4611
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
57 Main Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Essex Alliance Church
Ronald A. "Ron" Court


1941 - 2019
Ronald A. "Ron" Court

Essex Junction - Ronald Alfred Court (Courtemanche), 78, of Essex Junction and formerly, Warren, VT died of prostate cancer on November 23, 2019 at the Respite House in Colchester. Visiting hours will be at AW Rich Funeral Home - Essex Chapel, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5-8 PM. Funeral services will be held on December 6, 2019 at 11 AM at Essex Alliance Church. A gathering of family and friends will be held following the service. The family also invites you to view further information and share condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
