Services
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Albans Bay United Methodist Church
Lake Road
St. Albans Bay, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Shepard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald A. Shepard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald A. Shepard Obituary
Ronald A. Shepard

Saint Albans Bay - Ronald Allen Shepard a longtime area resident passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center with his family at his side.

Survivors include his wife, Eleanor, and their son, David Shepard and his wife, Susan Warren, and their son, Brendan all of Montpelier.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 So Main St., St. Albans.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16th, at 2:00 PM at the St. Albans Bay United Methodist Church, Lake Road, St. Albans Bay.

To view a complete obituary or send a condolence message, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now