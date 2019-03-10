|
|
Ronald A. Shepard
Saint Albans Bay - Ronald Allen Shepard a longtime area resident passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center with his family at his side.
Survivors include his wife, Eleanor, and their son, David Shepard and his wife, Susan Warren, and their son, Brendan all of Montpelier.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 So Main St., St. Albans.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16th, at 2:00 PM at the St. Albans Bay United Methodist Church, Lake Road, St. Albans Bay.
To view a complete obituary or send a condolence message, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019