Ronald Barcomb
St. Albans - Ronald Barcomb (Red Dog), 73 of St Albans VT died of natural causes on July 15th. He was born February 17th 1946 to Herbert and Margaret Barcomb.
Ronnie graduated from Winooski High School and continued on to lead a prosperous and fulfilling life. In the 60's he started his very successful racing career with the "Flying Tigers" in the Catamount Stadiums Support Division as "number 09". Being a top contender in every race he ran, Ronnie took home victory in 1971 at the Vermont State Championship at Catamount Stadium and again in 1976 at the Milk Bowl at Thunder Road. Among being known for his extensive race career, Ronnie is well known for his entrepreneurship. He opened many restaurants and bars, including: The Spanked Puppy, Churchills, Great Escape and The Salvage Yard.
Ronnie's memory will be cherished, particularly his love for people and life. Ronnie led a "can do" lifestyle, making dreams a reality. His boys will forever cherish their bond over sports with their father, especially their annual Yankee's stadium trips-the shared love for sports made it a true bonding experience for Ron and his boys. Watching their father race is one of their earliest and fondest memories, spending lots of time watching their Father win. Ron shared his entrepreneurship gift with his sons, using his business adventures as a teaching opportunity he taught them many skills.
He is survived by his two sons, Adam (Kim) and Ryan. The mother of his boys, Donna. Dear friend Nancy Hadley. His sister Sandie and her daughters Kim and Karen, his two beloved dogs-Hunter and Jeter, as well as many other loved ones and friends. Ronnie was predeceased by his parents. No arrangements are scheduled at this time, arrangements were made by Lavigne's Funeral Home in Winooski, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 18, 2019