|
|
Ronald F. LaMarche
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Ronald LaMarche informs you of his passing on April 22, 2020 in Davenport, Florida after suffering from heart disease, diabetes and other painful conditions.
Ron was born on August 7, 1940 to Joseph & Dorothy LaMarche. He was born in Winooski, Vermont where he spent most of his life.
Ron leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his wife, Jacqueline, of 54 years, his daughter Sherri Lynn LaMarche "Bummer", and his treasured grandson "Kron" Kolby Ronald LaMarche, who gave Ron great pride at being "pipi". From Ron's stories he shared with Kolby when he was younger, to the discussions on politics and government as Kolby got older, the bond between Ron and Kolby will be greatly missed by both of them. He also leaves behind his brother Robert of Milton,Vt, Sister Linda (Manny) Cueto of Colchester,Vt, brother Joseph (Jeanne) of Winter Haven, Fl, sister Cindy Carey of Colchester, Vt, sister in law Sandra ( John) Bartlett of Starksboro, Vt, and brother in law Ernest Maskell of Middlebury, Vt, his Gonyo family along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron served in the Navy from 1960 to 1966 and spent most of that time in Ireland and loved every minute of it! He would often talk about the people he served with, the people he met and the places he went.
He loved to walk the brooks trout fishing, deep sea fishing and hunting for rabbits, squirrels and deer - although he probably spent more time in the camp than in the woods.
He was employed at SuperTemp, Downes Lumber and Hoffmans Lumber before going to work at IBM where he took an early retirement and moved to the Panhandle of Florida in 1993. While in the Panhandle he couldn't sit home all day, so he came out of retirement and worked as the manager for the local lumber yard then moved on to Security for the Hilton Hotel and the Embassy Suite. He enjoyed going to Biloxi, Mississippi at least one weekend a month to try his luck at gambling and the occasional concert. In 2002 Ron & Jackie moved to Central Florida enjoying the theme parks and the concerts at Cypress Gardens and it was that summer that they began spending the summer months at Malletts Bay Campground in Colchester, Vt.
Ron was a good softball player, but his true passion was for boxing. He fought as a Golden Glover from 1957 to 1960 often traveling in the snow, wind, and ice to bouts not only in Vermont but in New York and Canada. He held several Golden Gloves championships for which he was extremely proud. The Navy even flew him from Ireland to the States to compete in the All Navy Competition. He would often tell us how his mother would go into his room, with a flashlight, after he returned from boxing to look at his face to see how bad it was.
Due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus pandemic a Memorial service will be held at a later date with information to be published here in the Burlington Free Press.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020