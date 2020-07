Ronald F. LaMarcheA Celebration of the Life of Ronald F. LaMarche, who died Apr. 22, 2020 will be held on Fri. Aug. 7, 2020 from 4-7pm with a prayer service at 7pm at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton. Memorials in his memory may be made to the Chittenden County Humane Society, 142 Kindness Ct., So. Burl., VT 05403.To view Ron's complete obit, please go to www.minorfh.com