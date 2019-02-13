Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Burlington, VT
Ronald L. Benway Obituary
Ronald L. Benway

South Burlington - Ronald L. Benway, 89, died at Allenwood Senior Living in South Burlington, VT on February 11, 2019. Ronald was born on July 6, 1929 in Colchester, VT.

Ronald was in the Naval Reserve as a Seabee and worked as a plumber for many years and eventually retired from IBM. He married Corinne E. Gee on July 14, 1951.

Survivors include his son William and his wife Gloria of Arizona, his daughter Nancy Kiunke of California. He was predeceased by his wife Corinne, brother Ernest Benway, sister Edythe Richard, and sister Shirley Racine.

A Mass if Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 15 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Burlington, with burial to follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington. Condolences may be shared at www.lavignefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 13, 2019
