Ronald Langlais
1935 - 2020
Ronald Langlais

Burlington - Ronald Langlais formerly of Plattsburgh, NY died July 5, 2020 at the age of 87. Ron was born in Winooski, to Maurice & Gertrude (Parizo) Langlais. He served in Taigue Korea with the Air National Guard. Ron then went on and graduated from Vaughn School of Barbering. He then moved to Plattsburgh where he was a well-known barber for 44 years.

Ron is predeceased by his parents as well as his brother Richard Langlais. Ron leaves behind his former wife, Claire, 5 children and their spouses Lori (Martin), Brian, Cathy (Kevin) , David, and Beth, 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

We wish to extend a special thank you to Cathedral Square assisted Living and Bayada Hospice for the wonderful care Dad that received.

At Ron's request services will be private. We do invite you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
