Ronald Leonard Bachand
St. Albans,VT/ Lake Wales, FL - Ronald Leonard Bachand, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019, at his home in Lake Wales with family at his side.Born in St. Albans, on September 7, 1934, he was the son of the late Harold and Florence (Guay) Bachand. Ronald was 85 years old. He attended Holy Angels School and graduated from B.F.A. - St. Albans, class of 1952. Ronald was a member of the U.S. Naval Reserves and a Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was employed at R.L. Vallee, Inc. for forty years, retiring in 1997. On September 12, 1955, in St. Mary's Church, he married Renee D. Vallee. He was a member of St. Mary's Parish and former member of St Albans Lodge 1566 BPOE. Ron was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. In more recent years, his interest turned to bird carving, especially wild ducks. Ron leaves two sons, Kenneth Bachand of Swanton and Andrew Bachand and his wife, Kristen, of St. Albans, two daughters, Lynn Bosley and her husband, Kenneth, of Essex Jct., and Joanne Hoekstra and her husband, George, of Taunton, MA; eight grandchildren, Kimberlie Hurley of Stoughton, MA, Christopher Hoekstra and Bernadette Sessa of Taunton, MA, Joseph Bosley and his wife, Hera, of Essex Jct., Laura Bosley and her fiancé, Benjamin Perez, of St. Albans, Philip Bosley of Essex Jct, Nathan Bachand and his wife, Kaeley, of St. Albans, Jessica Bachand of Essex Jct, and Marlo Sharp and her husband, Tripper, of Acworth, GA; Ten great grandchildren, Madison Bosley, Evan Bosley, Kaitlyn Hurley, Camryn Hurley, Cameron Becton , Barrett Sharp, Parker Sharp, Finley Sharp, Mackenzie Perez, and Stella Bachand and 2 more on the way. He is also survived by 2 sisters; Connie Mahaney and Christine Pignona, both of St Albans, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ron was predeceased by his wife, Renee (Vallee) Bachand, his daughter, Laurie Boardman and 3 siblings; Gerald Bachand, David Bachand, and Janet Chadwick. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St., St. Albans. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 15th, at 11:00 AM in St. Mary's Church, 45 Fairfield St., St. Albans. Prayers of committal and military honors will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Good Shephard Hospice, 450 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823 in his memory. Condolence messages to the Bachand family are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019