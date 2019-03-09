|
Ronald "Ron" Murdock
Barre - Ronald "Ron" Murdock, 86, of Hill Street passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Covenant Hospice at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL. His family was at his bedside.
A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer Street, Barre. There are no calling hours. Entombment will take place in the Hooker and Whitcomb vault to await later interment in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center in the spring. For a complete obituary and memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 9, 2019