On the afternoon of December 22nd, Ronald Paul Gosselin, 78, passed away peacefully, at home, with his loving and devoted wife providing comfort to him.

Ron was born in Springfield, Vermont on February 21, 1941 to Onesime and Yvonne Gosselin (Rabideau) and was the youngest of six children. He was a 1959 graduate of Springfield High School. After proudly serving in the United States Air Force (1961-1965) as a Ballistic Missile Technician in Lincoln, Nebraska, Ron was employed at and retired from IBM in Essex Junction as a Mechanical Engineer.

Ron married his life partner, Susan Ann Bissonnette on December 27, 1968. They had 50 beautiful years of marriage and together raised their four children in Essex Junction and Winooski. He enjoyed studying God's Word, gardening and following college basketball and his beloved Boston Red Sox. Ron will be remembered for his deep love of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and his devotion to his family.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Raymond Gosselin, Lorraine Archambault, Edward Gosselin and Janet Routhier.

Ron is survived by his wife Susan, his children Michelle Spence (Billy), Michael Gosselin, Moriah McCullagh (Michael) and Matthew Gosselin (Nicole), his twelve grandchildren, Shayne Spence, Brooke Rowell, Megan Spence, Jordon Spence, Maeve McCullagh, Isabella Gosselin, Kaitlyn McCullagh, Evan Gosselin, Mikayla Gosselin, Aiden Gosselin, Keira McCullagh and Emma Gosselin; his sister Loretta Otis, his sister-in-law Daisy Gosselin and brother and sister-in-law, Clement and Sharon Bissonnette, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A burial service will be held at the Vermont Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Randolph on July 30th at 1pm.

In memory of Ron, memorial donations may be made to The University of Vermont Health Network Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
