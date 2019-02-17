|
Rose Alma Foote
- - We are saddened to announce the death of Rose Alma (Stuart) Foote on February 14, 2019 at Birchwood Terrace. She was born May 27, 1927 the seventh of nine children to Arthur and Josephine (Guertin Hardy) Stuart in Winooski.
Rose worked many years in downtown Burlington at Kresges, Central Cleaners and Hotels Vermont and Huntington before retiring early to travel with Reg.
On January 7, 1950 in Jacksonville Florida she married the love of her life Reginald Foote who predeceased her November 4, 1998.
Following their retirement they spent many years traveling cross country with their RV and wintering in Chiefland Florida. They traveled twice to Alaska, once spending the summer camping by a stream while Reg panned for gold. They made twice yearly trips to Nevada to play the slots.
Rose loved to play bingo at every opportunity and was an avid pool player. She enjoyed many years at the Heineberg Senior Center where she was known for her keen pool game.
Always wanting to help her neighbors she was recognized for ten years of service as a RSVP Volunteer.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Rose and Paul Compagnon, her sister and brother-in-law Pauline and Arthur Curtis of Eustis Florida, two grandchildren Chad (Cyndi) Pepin of Grand Isle, Gregory Pepin of St. Albans, four grandchildren Christiana with husband Will Lestage, Carly (Jordan) Marut, Cierra Pepin with fiancée Aaron Paetz and Nicholas Pepin, a great great grandchild Elara Marut with her second great great grandchild due in August.
She was predeceased by brothers John, Paul, Lawrence and Jerome, and sisters Rita Bovia, Theresa Blanchette and Gertrude Barrows.
There will be a graveside service in the spring at the Fort Ethan Allen Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. The family wishes to thank Birchwood Terrace A-Wing for their wonderful compassionate care. Contributions in Roses name may be made to the Chittenden County Humane Society or the . Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019