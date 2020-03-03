Services
Brady & Levesque Funeral Home
86 South Main Street
St. Albans, VT 05478
(802) 524-2928
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brady & Levesque Funeral Home
86 South Main Street
St. Albans, VT 05478
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Angles Church
St. Albans, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Bilodeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Bilodeau


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Bilodeau Obituary
Rose Bilodeau

St. Albans - On Wednesday, February 26th, our sweet mother, Rose Bilodeau, passed away at the Villa Rehab Center, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Rose was born on March 1, 1938 in Winooski Vermont, the youngest child of Hildevert and Rose Anna (Bisalillon) Langlais. On May 24th, 1958, Rose married John Bilodeau at the St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski.

Rose and John raised a large family, first on the Bilodeau family farm on the Bronson Road in St. Albans, and later at a home they made on the farm property. She worked for many years outside of the home, including for the Union Carbide and more recently at Knights and Rite Aid Pharmacies, where she made lasting friendships.

Rose was very caring and giving. She had a knack of knowing how to balance concern for others without being overbearing, and offered help and advice when needed, sometimes with kid gloves, sometimes not. She has a wonderful smile that could warm your heart. Even in her last days, her humor and care for her friends at her care facility was a wonderful thing to see.

Our mom enjoyed a good joke, bingo, breakfast with friends and visiting with her family. She loved her grandchildren, and never met a baby she didn't want to smooch. She loved to read, crochet and take trips to Akwesasne for a little gambling.

A very heartfelt thank you goes to the wonderful caregivers and residents at the Villa Rehab. They truly made her part of a wonderful family while she was there.

Rose is survived by her husband of 61 years, John, her son Daniel Bilodeau of Dover, NH, Diane Ladue of Swanton, Rita Beauleau and her husband Roger of Irasburgh, Nancy Fielding and her husband Jeff of Georgia, VT, Claire Payne and her husband Joe of Georgia, VT, John Bilodeau of Enosburgh, Jacqueline Bilodeau and her wife Lorraine Gordon of Chesterfield, NH , and Kevin Lapierre and his wife Melanie of Georgia, VT. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, Rose was predeceased by her brothers Donald, Ralph, Bernard and Clayton Langlais, and her sister Lorraine Allen.

There will be a Remembrance Gathering on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Brady Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Holy Angles Church in St. Albans. Interment will be at a later date in the Bilodeau family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flower, donations may be made in her name to the Villa Rehab, 7 Forest Hill Drive, St. Albans, VT, 05487 or to the Cure Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association, 30 E. Padonia Road, Suite 201, Timonium, MD 21093. www.psp.org. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -