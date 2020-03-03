|
|
Rose Bilodeau
St. Albans - On Wednesday, February 26th, our sweet mother, Rose Bilodeau, passed away at the Villa Rehab Center, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Rose was born on March 1, 1938 in Winooski Vermont, the youngest child of Hildevert and Rose Anna (Bisalillon) Langlais. On May 24th, 1958, Rose married John Bilodeau at the St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski.
Rose and John raised a large family, first on the Bilodeau family farm on the Bronson Road in St. Albans, and later at a home they made on the farm property. She worked for many years outside of the home, including for the Union Carbide and more recently at Knights and Rite Aid Pharmacies, where she made lasting friendships.
Rose was very caring and giving. She had a knack of knowing how to balance concern for others without being overbearing, and offered help and advice when needed, sometimes with kid gloves, sometimes not. She has a wonderful smile that could warm your heart. Even in her last days, her humor and care for her friends at her care facility was a wonderful thing to see.
Our mom enjoyed a good joke, bingo, breakfast with friends and visiting with her family. She loved her grandchildren, and never met a baby she didn't want to smooch. She loved to read, crochet and take trips to Akwesasne for a little gambling.
A very heartfelt thank you goes to the wonderful caregivers and residents at the Villa Rehab. They truly made her part of a wonderful family while she was there.
Rose is survived by her husband of 61 years, John, her son Daniel Bilodeau of Dover, NH, Diane Ladue of Swanton, Rita Beauleau and her husband Roger of Irasburgh, Nancy Fielding and her husband Jeff of Georgia, VT, Claire Payne and her husband Joe of Georgia, VT, John Bilodeau of Enosburgh, Jacqueline Bilodeau and her wife Lorraine Gordon of Chesterfield, NH , and Kevin Lapierre and his wife Melanie of Georgia, VT. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, Rose was predeceased by her brothers Donald, Ralph, Bernard and Clayton Langlais, and her sister Lorraine Allen.
There will be a Remembrance Gathering on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Brady Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Holy Angles Church in St. Albans. Interment will be at a later date in the Bilodeau family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flower, donations may be made in her name to the Villa Rehab, 7 Forest Hill Drive, St. Albans, VT, 05487 or to the Cure Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Association, 30 E. Padonia Road, Suite 201, Timonium, MD 21093. www.psp.org. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020