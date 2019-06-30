|
Rose M. Lambert
Colchester - Rose M. Lambert, 78, passed away peacefully on June 28th, 2019, with her husband and loving family by her side. Rose was born in Germany on January 15, 1941 to the late John and Nadja Matejko. On March 6th, 1959 she married the love of her life Paul M. Lambert, the two met while Paul was stationed in Hanau, Germany while serving in the U.S. Army and shortly after moved to the United States. Together they welcomed three wonderful children: Angela (John) MacDonald, Michael (Jen) Lambert, and Chuck Lambert all of Colchester, VT. Rose is survived by her husband of 60 years, their three children, as well as six grandchildren: Danielle (Chris) Bean, Bryce (Cassie) Lambert, Justin Parrow, Erika (Aedan) Albrecht, Avalon Lambert, and Colton Lambert; and four great-grandchildren: Madison and Cameron Bean & Olivia and Eli Lambert. Rose also leaves behind two sisters, Anne (Ron) Wagner of Arizona, Lilli (Peter) Rudnick and a brother Tony (Helga) Matejko both of Germany, and many other family members and dear friends. Rose was predeceased by both of her parents, three brothers-in-law; and son-in-law John MacDonald.
Rose and Paul moved from Colchester, VT to Safety Harbor, FL in 1989 with their dear friends Phillip and Heidi O'Connell, after her many years at the Howard Bank on North Avenue and Winooski. While living in Florida, Rose was a personal caregiver for the elderly, as she cared so much for the needs of others around her. After 27 years in Florida, Rose and Paul moved back to Vermont in order to be closer to family and friends while Rose fought a courageous health battle.
For those that knew her, you were touched by Rose's kindness, generosity and compassion. Rose's family was the light of her life and meant the world to her; she took great pride in her family and was so proud of each and every one of them. Spending time with her grandchildren and especially great-grandchildren brought so much joy and happiness to her. Rose had a very vivacious spirit and always enjoyed an adventure big or small. Rose loved her years in Florida, taking trips to Germany to visit her family, spending evenings watching the sunsets, walking the beach, hosting holidays and gatherings for friends and family, and for the past 9 years spending the summers with her husband, and those she loved at Lone Pine Campground.
Rose will be deeply missed by so many, especially by her husband Paul who took such special care of her during her illness. The family would like to extend a generous thank you to Rose's amazing caregiver Kayla L'Esperance, and to Dr. Alissa Thomas & Dr. Keith Naigle both of UVMMC, and all of the angels at the McClure-Miller Respite House of Colchester, who took such exceptional care of Rose and her family. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to the McClure-Miller Respite House of Colchester, VT in Rose's name.
Visiting Hours will be held on Monday July 1, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Memorial Service will be said on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Funeral Home with burial to follow at Malletts Bay Cemetery in Colchester. Please place on-line condolences at www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 30, 2019