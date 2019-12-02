|
Rose M. Michels
Williston - Rose M. Michels of Williston, Vermont died on November 30, 2019, at the age of 85 after a long illness surrounded by family at the McClure Miller Respite House.
Rose was born on October 9, 1934, in Tenafly, NJ to Irene (Foley) and Anthony Volpicelli and was raised with two siblings, Grace and Anthony.
On May 23, 1953 Rose married Clifford F. Michels. They lived in Englewood, NJ and were blessed with three children: Barbara Lockerby, Kim Julow, and David Michels. Rose was first and foremost a mother and her children's care was her life's work. In 1970 Rose and Cliff moved their family to Vermont in search of the ideal place to raise their family. They were soon part of the community and engaged in golf tournaments and bowling leagues. Later in life Rose enjoyed travel and looked forward to her annual trip to Maine. Her favorite times, however, were those surrounded by family. A grandchild's sporting event was rarely missed, summertime trips to Saratoga and baseball games were peppered into frequent barbecues in their expansive backyard, and every year culminated in an epic Christmas Eve celebration yet to be rivaled. Rose had a love of good food, sly wit and acerbic sense of humor, and a sharp mind that never failed her. She was always eager to give and get a hug.
Rose's older sister Grace Olsen currently resides in Arizona. Her younger brother Anthony Volpicelli lives in Waltham, VT. Cliff predeceased Rose on April 2, 2006 after 53 years of marriage. Barbara was also predeceased by her mother in May of 2018 leaving her husband Mark Lockerby of North Hero, VT. Kim is married to Chris Julow and they live in South Hero, VT. Their son, Andrew Julow, lives in North Hero with his wife, Corinn, and their two children Natalie and Kayla. Their daughter, Lindsey Julow, lives in Underhill, VT with her two sons Aidan Plumley and Archer Varney. David lives in Jeffersonville, VT.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Corrine Longe of Williston, Vermont who offered unwavering friendship and love.
Visiting hours will be held at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Junction on Wednesday, December 4th from 2:30 to 4:00 with a short service starting at 3:45. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, VT in the spring of 2020.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019