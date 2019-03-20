|
Rose Marie Girard
- - Rose Marie Girard (or Rozie as her friends called her), passed away at the age of 97 on Saturday, March 16, 2019, under the loving care of the Teresian House in Albany, New York due to complications associated with a stroke she suffered a week earlier. Her family surrounded her with love by her bedside as she passed on to eternity.
She was born November 14, 1921, in Sanford, Maine to Louis and Regina Normand as the youngest of five siblings. Her mother, Regina (Baron), passed away in childbirth. Subsequently, her father, Louis, passed away a few months later, and she was adopted and raised by her Godparents, Joseph and Alma Guillemette.
She graduated with honors from Sanford High School on June 12, 1940. After high school, she pursued several vocations before deciding ultimately to become a Registered Nurse, graduating from Saint Mary's General Hospital School of Nursing in Lewiston, Maine on September 29, 1953. She practiced that vocation throughout her working career, employed by the Fanny Allen Hospital in Winooski.
On May 17, 1955, she married the love of her life, Joseph Ernest Girard, with whom she shared her life in holy matrimony for 57 years. In addition to her love for her family and friends, she was passionate about her church, Saint John Vianney, where she volunteered with parish events and bazaars.
She accompanied her children to many athletic and scouting events. She was an active member of the Eldo's of Burlington, Chittenden County Grange, Northeast Fiddler's Association and the Hammond Organ Society.
Her hobbies included crafts of all sorts, sewing and knitting, card games, and puzzles, which kept her mind sharp until the end.
Her nurturing spirit extended to the nursing home, where she took many of the residents under her watchful eye and care. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. We love you Mom!
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Denise (Girard) and Michael Mallow, Kevin and Valorie Girard, Dan and Denise Girard, and Marc and Tammy Girard; grandchildren and their spouses, Chad and Jennifer Mallow, Stephanie (Mallow) and Sean Corbett, Christopher and Tori Mallow, Nathan and Jessica Girard, Jeremy and Britni Girard, Velvet (Girard) and Joey Montoro, Justin and Heather Girard, Josh and Danielle Girard, Chantal Girard and her fiancé, Donny Toland, Jonathan Girard, Corey Girard, Kyle Girard, David Girard, Melinda Girard, and Sabrien Bullis; and great-grandchildren, Bailey, Kendall, Soren, Samaria, Serena, Damien, Asher, Landon, Aria, Michael, Christopher, David, Skyler, Khloe, Ryan, Channing, Zeke and Zura. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe, and siblings, Cecile (Normand) Aube, Louis Normand, Jeannette (Normand) Normandeau, Emile Normand.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of the Teresian House in Albany, NY for the excellent care they provided to Rose.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 1:00 pm at St. John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington. Burial will follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 21, from 4 to 7 pm at Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Teresian House Foundation, 200 Washington Avenue Extension, Albany, NY 12204, in memory of Rose Marie Girard.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 20, 2019