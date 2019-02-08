|
Rosemary F. Chastenay
Burlington - They had THE great American love-story. Rosemary caught Richard Chastenay's eyes across the crowded dance hall as soon as he returned from service in Vietnam and they married not long after in the summer of '53. Rosemary F. Chastenay (formerly Stone), born Aug. 25, 1935 passed away Feb. 5, 2019 after nearly a decade of living with Alzheimer 's disease. She was raised in Burlington, VT by her parents William and Alive Stone. Rosemary was predeceased by her parents; brothers Basil and Albert Stone; her sister June and her husband Richard Hebert; as well as her grand-daughter Morgan Chastenay.
Rosemary certainly had a vivacious spirit and would never sit still for long. She dedicated her life after high-school to her work at Twin Craft and her ever-growing family. She is survived by her son Robert Chastenay and his daughter Kelly Chastenay; son Richard Chastenay and his sons Eric and Sean Chastenay; her daughter Cindy Chastenay; as well as her youngest daughter Cathy Ladue and her children Shelbie and Dominic Ladue. Rosemary is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Her friends often became family, such as the case with Pauline and her husband Alan James who frequently spent entire evenings out dancing with Rosemary or on long drives for a day away in rural Vermont. Rosemary's name will always spark a smile and an incredibly sassy tale from anyone who knew her. May she rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers, Rosemary's family is asking that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019