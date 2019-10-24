|
Rosemary J. Stanley
Highgate Center - Rosemary J. Stanley, age 86, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her home in Highgate Center.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2-5:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church, Lamkin St., Highgate Center. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Franklin.
A full obituary may be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019