Kidder Memorial Home
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
(802) 868-3331
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kidder Memorial Home
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Lamkin St.
Highgate Center, VT
Rosemary J. Stanley

Rosemary J. Stanley Obituary
Rosemary J. Stanley

Highgate Center - Rosemary J. Stanley, age 86, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her home in Highgate Center.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2-5:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church, Lamkin St., Highgate Center. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Franklin.

A full obituary may be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
