Rosendo Ramos
Worcester - Rosendo Ramos, 78 of Worcester passed away peacefully Friday, April 5, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Rosendo was born on March 2, 1941, in Puerto Rico. He was the son of the late Santiago & Theodora (Rivera) Ramos. He was predeceased by two brothers, Santiago and Nelson Ramos.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his love of his life, Tomasa Rolon; a son, Jose Ramos and his wife Gloria of Florida; five daughters, Iris Ramos of Worcester, Rosa Ramos of Worcester, Maria Goodrich of Worcester, Claribell Ramstrom and her husband Paul of Vermont and Amaryllis Bogue of Worcester; two brothers, Edwin and Orlando Ramos; two sisters, Maria Erene Ramos and Elsie Ramos; two sisters in law, Wanda and Marian Ramos; 16 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; his best friend Dory Wyne and many nieces and nephews.
Also known as "Reiny", he had a love for music and a passion for his acoustic guitar. He will forever be remembered and can now sing with his richly powerful voice in gods' house.
Please join Rosendo's family to honor his life at Calling Hours on Wednesday, April 10th, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. A Funeral Mass in celebration of Rosendo's life will be on Thursday, April 11th at 9:00 AM in St. Bernard Catholic Church, Our Lady of Providence Parish, 236 Lincoln St. Worcester. Please go directly to church. In lieu flowers, the family request memorial donation be made to the ( https://www.cancer.org ). To share your thoughts and memories of Reiny, please visit his personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 8, 2019