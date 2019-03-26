|
|
Rosita M "Rose" Garrett
Burlington - Rosita M. "Rose" Garrett passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at a local nursing home. Born in Fairfield VT on September 15, 1926, the daughter of the late John and Effie (Lawyer) Boylan, Rose was employed by Williston Central School for over 30 years in their cafeteria. Rose and her husband owned and operated Garrett's Grocery from 1978-1988. She loved cards, bingo and the casino. Rose is survived by her two sons, Gary Garrett and his wife Diane, and Gordon Garrett, and one daughter, Lisa Krans. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Colby Garrett, Jason Krans, and Hillary Garrett and one great-granddaughter, Rhys Ryker. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon W. Garrett, four sisters and three brothers. Calling hours will be held from 4-7PM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main Street Winooski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28th at 11AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Williston. Contributions may be made in Rose's memory to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, c/o Youth Ministry, PO Box 1047 Williston VT 05495.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 26, 2019