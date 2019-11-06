|
|
Roy E. Wilkinson
October 11, 1924 - November 3, 2019.
Friends and family are invited to attend Roy's Calling hours at Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday November 16th, 2019 from 10:00am-12:00pm, Memorial Service starting at 12:30pm; Reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall. Roy will be buried at Prospect Cemetery in East Middlebury, VT in a private ceremony. Full obituary available online at Brown-McClay Funeral Homes www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019