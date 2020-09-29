Ruby R. Irish
Alburgh - Ruby R. Irish, age 61, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans surrounded by her family.
She was born in Fort Meade, Maryland on December 28, 1958 to the late Bertrand Sr. & Velma (Shores) Irish.
Ruby grew up in a military family and traveled and lived in many different places. She graduated from Otter Valley High School. She worked in retail at Ames and Pearl's Department Stores, and as a housekeeper at The Sandbar and The North Hero House. Ruby happily settled in Alburgh, surrounding herself with great family and friends. She was a proud member of the Alburgh Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to watch her favorite basketball team, the Boston Celtics! Ruby enjoyed time in the kitchen, her family can remember the smell of her infamous cinnamon rolls, and nobody makes baked beans as good as Ruby's. She also enjoyed her pet goat, Presley, playing Bingo, pull tab tickets, fishing and listening to country music.
She is survived by her children, Cody Benson, Robert Benson and his significant other Erin Ryea, Ashley Irish and her significant other Scott, and Sierra Benson all of Alburgh; grandson, Brayden Benson and his mother Katie White; siblings, Bertrand "Paul" Irish Jr. and his wife Maryann, Donald Irish and his wife Joan, Candy Rolls and her husband Brian, Julie Pease and her husband Chuck, Brenda Irish and her partner Chris St. Francis, and Daniel Irish and his wife Angie; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, Ruby was predeceased by her brother, Billy-Joe Irish.
Family and friends are invited to Ruby's Life Celebration Events to include visitation from 12-2:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488.
For those who wish, contributions in Ruby's memory may be made to the Alburgh Volunteer Fire Department, 60 Firehouse Road, Alburgh, Vermont 05440.
