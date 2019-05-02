Services
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
1176 Main Street
Fairfax, VT 05454
(802) 849_6261
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
A W Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Congregational Church UCC
Jeffersonville, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudolph Erno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudolph "Rudy" Erno Jr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rudolph "Rudy" Erno Jr. Obituary
Rudolph "Rudy" Erno, Jr.

Jeffersonville - Rudolph Paul Erno, Jr., 85 passed away at his home on Monday, April 29, 2019. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at A W Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel. A Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Second Congregational Church UCC of Jeffersonville. Inurnment to follow. The family also invites you to view a full notice by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now