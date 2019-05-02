|
|
Rudolph "Rudy" Erno, Jr.
Jeffersonville - Rudolph Paul Erno, Jr., 85 passed away at his home on Monday, April 29, 2019. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at A W Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel. A Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Second Congregational Church UCC of Jeffersonville. Inurnment to follow. The family also invites you to view a full notice by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 2, 2019