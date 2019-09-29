Services
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Cemetery
Lincoln, VT
On Wednesday, September 25, 2019 Rudolph H. Cram, loving husband and father of four, passed away at age 75 at his home.

Rudy was born on March 5, 1944 in Middlebury, VT to Herman and Harriet (Varney) Cram.

Rudy worked at BF Goodrich for 35 years. He was a volunteer fireman at the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department for 35 years and served in the Navy, Vietnam War for 2 years. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He died a courageous battle with Alzheimer's for 4 years, with his wife Rosemary and son Michael by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Cram, his brother Roderick Cram, his four children, Christopher Cram, Michael Cram, Patricia Sargent, and Jackie Cram, several grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Special friends, John, Susan, Dan, Home Health and Hospice and many more. Special thanks to Stephanie, Elaina.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 30th, at Maple Cemetery in Lincoln at 11 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers send donations to Home Health and Hospice. Reception immediately following at the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
