Russell Edward Schneider



Essex Junction - Russell Edward Schneider, 73, of Essex Junction, died Sunday, July 26th, at The University of Vermont Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Jane Wells Schneider whom he married June 7, 1969. Jane and Russell were married for 51 years and raised their family in Connecticut. He is also survived by his daughter and her husband, Jean and David Shea of Fairfax, Vermont, and their two children, Kieran and Ayla, and his son and his wife, Scott and Jenni Schneider of Hudson, New Hampshire, and their two children Lily and Jack. Russell is also survived by his sister, Joan Kleinegris of Poughkeepsie, NY, his brother and his wife, William and Elaine Schneider of Kingston, NY, and his sister in law and her husband, Dorothy and Bill Whitehouse of Greenwich, NY. He is also survived by his aunt, Louise Angelillo and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Russell was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Arthur and Eleanor Schneider. Russell earned his Bachelor's in Mathematics at SUNY Oneonta, and his Masters, also in Mathematics, at SUNY Albany. For most of his professional life, he was employed as a Systems Analyst.



Russell and Jane relocated to Vermont in 2015. He often said it was his favorite place he had ever lived. Living in Vermont allowed the couple to be closer to their four grandchildren, of whom he was extremely proud. Since moving to Vermont, they were blessed to find a welcoming and supportive community of faith at First Congregational Church of Essex Junction.



Throughout his life, Russell enjoyed all intellectual pursuits including, Math, U.S. History, Astronomy, and the Arts. He also found great joy in Science Fiction and Comedy. He was a fan of Star Trek and Laurel and Hardy, which he enjoyed with his lifelong friend, Roger Malbuisson. In addition, he was known to his family as the original "foodie", never to turn down a good meal with those he loved and cared for.



Due to the current health pandemic, a celebration of Russell's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First Congregational Church, UCC, 1 Church Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home of Essex Junction.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store