Russell Richard Worthen
Russell Richard Worthen 30 Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday 06/16/2020 from a motorcycle accident. Survived by his mom Cheryl Worthen and his two siblings Nikki and Ricky and the love of his Life Baylee Arnold. Please go to http://gregorycremation.com/ for a full obituary and funeral information
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.