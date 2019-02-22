|
|
Ruth Albee Moore
Shelburne - Ruth Albee Moore, a long-time resident of Shelburne, VT, died in her sleep on the 16th of February, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA on May 25, 1927 to Frank S and Barbara (Reynolds) Albee, Ruth attended school in Pittsfield, MA, graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1945. Ruth was a dental secretary and dental assistant before her marriage. She met Hugh S. Moore in Pittsfield and married him on May 29, 1954. They celebrated 64 wonderful years of marriage.
An avid outdoor enthusiast, Ruth was selfless and kind, devoting much of her free time to various organizations, volunteering and touching many hearts along the way. Ruth was an active member of the Cathedral Church of St. Paul for many years, where she sang in the choir and served on the vestry. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, HomeShare Vermont, and other service organizations. She will be sorely missed by all.
Ruth leaves behind her beloved husband, Hugh S. Moore, her son David Moore and his wife April of Hinesburg, VT, her daughter Susan Kent and her husband John of Saratoga Springs, NY, her daughter Carolyn Smith of Westfield, NJ, her grandchildren Stephen, Jennifer, Steven, Nicole, Abby, Nicholas and her great-granddaughter Emily.
A funeral service will be held at St Paul's Cathedral in Burlington, VT at 11am on Saturday, March 9. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name should be directed to Meals on Wheels or HomeShare Vermont. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 22, 2019