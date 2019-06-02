|
Ruth Eleanor West Pacy
Burlington - Ruth Eleanor West Pacy, age 87 of Burlington Vermont, died on Friday May 31, 2019 at the Ethan Allen Residence. She was born in Sacramento, California on March 31, 1932. In 1936 she and her mother, Gertrude Heskin West, moved to Luverne, North Dakota to live with her uncle, Arther D. Oleson. She grew up in Luverne attending school there until finishing high school in 1950. She then went to Fargo, North Dakota attending St Lukes' Hospital (now MERIT CARE) and Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, graduating with a degree in nursing.
She met her husband of 54 years in Fargo and they were married in Luverne, North Dakota on May 22, 1955. When Jim finished his tour of duty in the Air Force, they moved to New Jersey and then to Washington DC where Jim worked on his Ph.D in International Relations from American University.
The Pacys made their way to Vermont with a detour to Missouri, where Jim taught at Westminster College and Ruth worked at Caloway County Hospital and they lived in an antebellum house that needed a great deal of repair. They also acquired a dog named Metternick.
In 1967, they finally made their way to Vermont, Jim working as a professor at the University of Vermont and Ruth working at the Bishop DeGoesbriand Hospital. The Pacys spent 2 sabbatical years in England and traveled over most of Europe.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband James in April 2008. She is survived by her daughter Laura J. and husband Jose (Tony) and grandson Anthony (Rigo); son Benjamin W. and wife Tara and grandchildren Elizabeth and Nicholas; sister in law Marian Elizabeth (Pacy) Kline, brother in law James Kline, Pamela Kline, niece and godchild all of Martinsville, New Jersey and her beloved cat Nigel.
The family is grateful for the loving and excellent care and treatment provided by the staff at Ethan Allen Residence.
There will be visiting hours Saturday June 8, 2019 from 12:00-4:00 PM at the Louisa Howard Chapel, Lakeview Cemetery, 455 North Avenue, Burlington, Vermont. A private interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ethan Allen Residence, 1200 North Avenue, Burlington, VT 05408 or the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, VT 05403.
Corbin and Palmer of Essex Junction are handling the arrangements.
