Services
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
209 Falls Road
Shelburne, VT 05482
(802) 895-3370
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth H. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth H. Jones Obituary
Ruth H. Jones

Shelburne - Ruth H. 'Packy' Jones, 99, passed away on October 19, 2019 at Wake Robin, Shelburne, VT where she had been an active community member for several years. She died peacefully with her children around her. A Circle of Remembrance will be held at Wake Robin on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A memorial service and burial will be held in Walton, NY on April 25, 2020 for family and friends. To view a complete obituary please go to corbinandpalmer.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now