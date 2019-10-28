|
|
Ruth H. Jones
Shelburne - Ruth H. 'Packy' Jones, 99, passed away on October 19, 2019 at Wake Robin, Shelburne, VT where she had been an active community member for several years. She died peacefully with her children around her. A Circle of Remembrance will be held at Wake Robin on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A memorial service and burial will be held in Walton, NY on April 25, 2020 for family and friends. To view a complete obituary please go to corbinandpalmer.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019