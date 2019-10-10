|
|
Ruth M. Anderson
South Burlington - Ruth M. (Knight) Anderson, age 101 passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 at Gazebo Senior Living with her family by her side, her home for the last 18 years.
Ruth was born March 13, 1918 in Philadelphia, PA. daughter of Charles and Mary Knight.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Helena Hazen and Janet Rock.
She was married to husband George R. Anderson (predeceased Feb 1, 2008) and were married 52yrs. Together they built and owned the Harbor Store in North Hero. Enjoyed many years living on Bow and Arrow Point and traveling between North Hero, Vt and Okeechobee, FL. George was blessed with her care and devotion.
She enjoyed sewing and knitting for anyone that asked. She also loved to cook, share recipes, but mostly to have family and friends visit and spend time. She will always be remembered for taking care of everyone before herself.
She is survived by her children, Judy (Anderson) and her husband Steve Payne of Reno NV, Tom and Judy Anderson of Shelburne, VT, Pete and Maureen Anderson of North Hero/Florida, Sherry Wood of Jacksonville, FL and Craig and Joanne Anderson of North Hero/Florida. Also a very special daughter in law, Maggie Rodgers. Grandchildren, Heidi, Lisa, Chad, Todd, Michele, Kelly, Shawn, Brandi and Jason. Also survived by 14 great grandchildren.
Her family would like to thank Gazebo Senior Living for her extraordinary care and would like to pay tribute to Jamira Armah, charge nurse, for her devotion to our dear "Grama".
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Rd, South Burlington, Vt.
The Burial will be held in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, Vt 05446, 802-658-1900.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019