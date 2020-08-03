Ruth M. Gover
Colchester - Ruth M. Gover, 93, of Colchester, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. A longtime employee of the Immigration & Naturalization Service and parishioner of Holy Cross Church, Ruth's dedication and faith guided her through life. She loved reading, gardening, and crafting. Her grandchildren will always have something to remember her by, as she made each of them a Christmas ornament every year.
She is survived by her sons Geoff (Barb) and Gerald Jr.; daughters Susan and Lisa (Robert); grandchildren Kara, Russell, Justin, Kate, Christopher, Stephanie, Erin, and Allyson; and great grandchildren Brittany, Ollie, Magnolia, Micah, and Talia.
She is predeceased by her husband Gerald Sr. and daughter Carolyn. She and Gerald were married for 38 years.
Visiting hours will be held today, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5 pm to 8 pm at Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N Winooski Avenue, Burlington, VT. Funeral services will be held at Holy Cross Church, 416 Church Road, Colchester, VT on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Special Olympics
.