CLIFFORD FUNERAL HOME, LTD - Rutland
2 WASHINGTON STREET
Rutland, VT 05701
(802) 773-3010
Ruth M. Letorney Obituary
Rutland - Ruth M. Letorney, 87, died Nov. 24, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Cambridge, MA, Oct. 14, 1932, tenth of Joseph and Catherine (McNeill) Kilfoyle's 12 children.

Ruth was a graduate of Cambridge Rindge and Latin School and Trinity College.

She was a devoted mother and active parishioner at St. Mark's Church in Burlington. After the passing of her husband of 58 years Robert A. Letorney, she moved to Rutland, VT and became an active resident of The Gables.

Surviving are four children: Mark Letorney of Westford, Dean Letorney of Charlotte, N.C., Priscilla Latkin of Rutland, and Allison Corbally of Atlanta, GA; her twin brother, Ralph Kilfoyle of Concord, MA; 2 sisters, Ann Rocha of Melrose, MA and Joan Andella of Tewksbury, MA; 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; and dozens of nieces and nephews.

A Mass will be held at Christ the King Church in Rutland spring 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army, 22 Wales St. Rutland, VT 05701.

Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
