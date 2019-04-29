|
Ruth Markowski
Winooski - Ruth Markowski 95, passed away at Our Lady of Providence in Winooski, in the early hours of Saturday, April 27,2019. Mom was born in Long Island, NY and married her childhood love Edward Markowski,Sr.
She was a very devoted person both spiritually and with family. We will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her daughter Christa Willets, her son-in-law; Clayton Willets Sr, son; Edward Markowski Jr(Alexine), as well as her brother Robert Licurse and his wife Mary, grandchildren Alyse(Justin Monta), Clayton (Alexa Price), Adam(Akin) and Matthew. She is also survived by multiple great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews, She loved her family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Sr., as well as her two sisters, Jean and Josephine, her parents Peter and Mary and a great grandchild, Alicia.
A Mass of Christain Burial will be held on Wednesday May 1, 2019 @ 11:00AM at Our Lady of Providence, 47 West Spring Street, Winooski.Burial will be private. Her family wishes to thank everyone at Our Lady, as they gave her such kindness and compassion. Also a special thanks to her Doctor of 30+ years Dr. David Ziegelman and his wonderful nursing staff. We so appreciate all the wonderful support and kindness from close family friends, too numerous to mention, but you know who you are.
In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to either; Our Lady of Providence, 47 West Spring Street, Winooski, VT 05404, or to Saint Francis Xavier School, 5 Saint Peter Street, Winooski,VT 05404. The Corbin & Palmer Funeral Chapel, 9 Pleasant Street,Essex Jct. is in care of arrangements.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 29, 2019