Ruth P. Douglas
Riegelsville, PA - Ruth P. Douglas, 78, died following a short illness on June 20, 2019 in Richlandtown, Pennsylvania. Ruth (Ruthie) was born to Walter R. and Blanche O. Perry on June 13, 1941 in Burlington, VT. Ruthie grew up in Colchester, VT and graduated from Burlington High School on June 16, 1959. She attended cosmetology school at the Elie Academy in Burlington and worked as a cosmetologist until she married Alan R. Douglas in February of 1963. Ruthie and Alan moved to Jericho in 1967 where they lived and raised three children until they divorced in 1990. Ruthie moved to Riegelsville, PA to live with her son in 2000. Ruthie worked as a school bus driver for Essex School District for many years while her children were growing up. After that, she became a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked at various facilities in both Vermont and Pennsylvania.
SURVIVORS: Ruthie is survived by her sister Phyllis Austin; three children: W. Scott Douglas, Christa M. Douglas and Dawn D. Ellis; and three grandchildren: James W. Douglas, Sarah B. Douglas and Keith A. Willman. She will always be remembered for her cheerfulness, bright blue eyes and ready wit.
SERVICE: A private service will be held for family members in VT later this year. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Chittenden County.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 23, 2019