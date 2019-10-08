Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Essex Alliance Church
Interment
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvery Cemetary
Concord, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Ahern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth S. Ahern


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth S. Ahern Obituary
Ruth S. Ahern

South Burlington - On October 5, 2019 Ruth S. Ahern, who was born July 21, 1935, in Concord, New Hampshire entered eternity with Jesus. Ruth worked maternity at Sacred Heart Hospital, Catholic Medical Center, and Elliot Hospital. After 42 years, she retired as a nurse manager.

Ruth is survived by son John William Ahern, his wife Nancy, grandchildren Caleb, Megan and Issac. Also survived by niece, Patricia (Ansaldo) Kallen, nephew Richard Slattery and various nieces and nephews on her husband's side. She was pre-deceased by husband John T. Ahern, parents William Slattery and Ruth Blake Slattery, and siblings Frances Slattery, Catherine Ansaldo, and William Slattery.

The family thanks the medical and nursing staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center for their excellent care.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to CMC in Manchester, NH to support nursing education.

Visiting hours will be held at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Thursday October 10, form 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be at Essex Alliance Church on Friday, October 11 at 11:00 AM. Internment will be at Calvery Cemetary in Concord, NH on Monday October 14 at 12:00 PM.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now