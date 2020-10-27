Ruthmary Marcella "Ruth" LizotteBurlington - Ruthmary Marcella Lizotte (Ruth), age 93, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020. She was born July 6, 1927 in Cincinnati, OH, to Alphonse and Mary Metz. She married the love of her life Robert Anthony Lizotte, on July 28,1945 and they had 70 beautiful years together while residing in Burlington, VT. They enjoyed spending their summers with family and friends at their lakefront getaway in Grand Isle, VT.Ruth's first and foremost love was for her family. She worked tirelessly and devotedly to provide for her husband and seven children. Ruth's strong faith in our Lord was inspirational. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Joseph's parish and the Daughters of Isabella. Daily she determinedly prayed for all the many people's lives she could touch. Her endless love went much further then to God, her husband, and her children. She was a loving friend to many, including neighbors, card playing partners, and many lifelong companions who were all treated just like family.Ruth was rarely still. When she wasn't making something delicious for her family and friends, she engaged in many sewing and knitting projects. Her many projects are treasured by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She would recharge her energies during beloved conversations with all and or relaxing while reading many mysteries and novels.For many years Ruth shared her cooking skills at Rice Memorial High School's cafeteria. As in all things, she epitomized service before self.Ruth was predeceased by her husband; three sisters; a brother; a grandson, Travis Lizotte; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Riordan. She is survived by seven children: Robert Lizotte, Jr. of Hope, ID; Anthony Lizotte of Carbondale, CO; Joy Lovejoy of Albuquerque, NM; Jeffrey Lizotte of Aspen, CO; Vincent Lizotte of Jerico, VT; Sharon Dalrymple of Black Forest, CO; and Denise Rock of Essex Junction, VT. Her legacy proudly extends to her 20 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She has loved and touched them all deeply.There will be no viewing. Funeral services have been reserved for the immediate family. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.