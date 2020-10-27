1/1
Ruthmary Marcella "Ruth" Lizotte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruthmary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruthmary Marcella "Ruth" Lizotte

Burlington - Ruthmary Marcella Lizotte (Ruth), age 93, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020. She was born July 6, 1927 in Cincinnati, OH, to Alphonse and Mary Metz. She married the love of her life Robert Anthony Lizotte, on July 28,1945 and they had 70 beautiful years together while residing in Burlington, VT. They enjoyed spending their summers with family and friends at their lakefront getaway in Grand Isle, VT.

Ruth's first and foremost love was for her family. She worked tirelessly and devotedly to provide for her husband and seven children. Ruth's strong faith in our Lord was inspirational. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Joseph's parish and the Daughters of Isabella. Daily she determinedly prayed for all the many people's lives she could touch. Her endless love went much further then to God, her husband, and her children. She was a loving friend to many, including neighbors, card playing partners, and many lifelong companions who were all treated just like family.

Ruth was rarely still. When she wasn't making something delicious for her family and friends, she engaged in many sewing and knitting projects. Her many projects are treasured by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She would recharge her energies during beloved conversations with all and or relaxing while reading many mysteries and novels.

For many years Ruth shared her cooking skills at Rice Memorial High School's cafeteria. As in all things, she epitomized service before self.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband; three sisters; a brother; a grandson, Travis Lizotte; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Riordan. She is survived by seven children: Robert Lizotte, Jr. of Hope, ID; Anthony Lizotte of Carbondale, CO; Joy Lovejoy of Albuquerque, NM; Jeffrey Lizotte of Aspen, CO; Vincent Lizotte of Jerico, VT; Sharon Dalrymple of Black Forest, CO; and Denise Rock of Essex Junction, VT. Her legacy proudly extends to her 20 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She has loved and touched them all deeply.

There will be no viewing. Funeral services have been reserved for the immediate family. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LaVigne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved