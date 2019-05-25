Services
Ocoee, FL - 30, formerly of Colchester, Vermont, passed away at his home May 4, 2019.

Ryan was born on June 11, 1988, in Burlington, Vermont. He was the son of Daphne Merrill and Robert Woitkowski. Ryan lived in Colchester, Vermont until his senior year of high school. He moved to Florida and graduated from Olympia High School in Windemere, FL.

Ryan is survived by his mother Daphne Merrill, sister Danielle and brother Brandon of Ocoee, FL. His father Rob and his wife Kim Woitkowski and sister Sophia from St. Petersburg, FL. Step brothers David Foy and partner Natasha Wesom and Michael and Laura Labelle both from Vermont. His grandparents Robert and Carmen Brunelle of Colchester, VT. and Robert and Josephine Woitkowski of St. Petersburg, FL. He had lots of extended family whom he loved very much.

Ryan worked as a Lead at Vacation VIP in Orlando, Fl. He enjoyed spending time with his soul mate Megan Ruiz. He loved sports, especially the Boston Red Sox, Celtics and the Vikings. He was extremely competitive with everything he did, particularly playing video games and NHL on XBOX. He liked Rap music and his Yuengling. He was a kind, compassionate and affectionate young man who was loved very much by his family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Services were held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Collison Carey Hand Funeral Home in Winter Garden, FL.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 25, 2019
