Ryan Ji-Seong Fortin
Born in Gunsan City, South Korea, on February 18, 2008, and died September 24, 2020, Ryan was the beloved son of Emily Hazel Hackett-Fiske of Williston and David Anthony Fortin of Milton, and the stepson of Jason S. Fiske and Christine Janelle. Ryan was adored and looked up to by his siblings, Leah Hana Fortin, Noah Robert Fiske, Avah Rose Fiske, Caleb James Fiske, and Michael Ellis Fiske. He was a protective big brother who was always doing thoughtful things like buying his baby brother Michael his first basketball.
Ryan was the grandson of Robert and Helen (Salls) Hackett of Williston, James and Sheila (Hall) Psaledas of Edgewater, Florida, and Paul and Margaret "Peggy" (Zurek) Fortin of Newburyport, Massachusetts, Carolyn (Hackett) Fiske, and Robert and Cheryl Fiske, all of Loudon, New Hampshire, and Mike and Karen of Ontario. He is also mourned by many loving aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, step-siblings, and step-nieces and nephews.
Ryan attended Vickie's Playschool, The Bellwether School, and most recently Williston Central School, where he was in the seventh grade. In keeping with his middle name, which means "wisdom star" in Korean, Ryan was a gentle, kind, old soul. In his short time on earth, he lived a large life and touched many people. He was an empathetic and loyal friend to his classmates, including his special pals Jacob Villeneuve, Luke Everett, Colin Sheehan, Winter Mitchell, Blake Marshall, Grayson Renaud, Calvin Castle, Denis Osmancevic, David Merchant, Derek Fecteau, Kai Mahaffey, and many others at Vickie's, Bellwether, and WCS.
Ryan had many close adult friends as well: Vickie Durgan and family, Bonnie Benson, Danra Kazenski, Garin Samuelsen, Lindsey Desrochers, Christine Everett, Lindsay Hay, Angie King, Christopher Rose, Nancy Lumbra, Tracey Tobin, and Michelle Villeneuve and family.
Ryan had an infectious sense of humor. He was passionate about his many loves: his cat, Midnight; reading The Land of Stories with his mom at night; catching a blowfish with his dad and grandparents in Florida; putting together Hero Factory Lego sets with Grampy; a fresh haircut; sharks, sneakers, karate, basketball, and swimming. He earned a purple belt in karate, played rec basketball, and had a mean butterfly. As a small boy his favorite movie was Cars and he wore his Cars pajamas proudly every day for many years. He loved watching movies with his family and some of his favorites were A Dog's Purpose, Hatchi, Transformers, and Star Wars. He enjoyed seeing the newest Star Wars movie at the theater with his dad and stepmom. He liked to attend powwows with his mom, stepdad, and siblings. A big accomplishment was hiking to the summit of Camel's Hump with his fourth-grade class at the Bellwether School. He dove deep into learning all he could about any subject that interested him.
Ryan enjoyed traveling with his family to Arlington National Cemetery, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Sea World, Florida, Boston, Maine, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., San Diego Jersey Shore, Portsmouth, and Jeju Island. Climbing Mount Philo or Five Tree Hill with his Bellwether classmates every Fall. As a toddler, he watched Mahna Mahna over and over all the way to Disney.
The family would like to thank the UVM Luse Center, the staff at The Bellwether School and Williston Central School, Regal Gymnastic, Essex Pediatric, and First Call of Chittenden County. The family has deeply appreciated the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community and want everyone to know how much it has meant to them. To honor Ryan with your family, take the time to watch your favorite family movie with Olive Garden shrimp fettucine alfredo, Boston cream donut and some chocolate milk. The family also requests that any donations in Ryan's name be made to Town of Williston Recreational Basketball.
Due to Covid-19 Services will be private by invitation only on Wednesday September 30, 2020 and a burial will also be private on Thursday October 1, 2020. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date that will be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pincerest Drive in Esssex Jct.
to place on-line condolences.
September 26, 2020
Dearest Ryan, The colors of fall remind us of impermanence and the cycle of life and death as what will be lost will be found, as what dies shall be born again - Dearest Ryan we see what maybe you didn't see. Simply put, you are a garden of wildflowers diverse and precious a never-ending place of wonder. And though your loss has left innumerable tears a sadness unreckoned your tender spirit will rise again. Your spirit lies waiting underneath the winter of darkness nestled in the infinity of wholeness waiting to grow out of the soil of possibility into a new flame to emblaze a new beginning with an unconditional perception brought with you that not only sees that love radiates from your heart but back into you from friends and family that you shall know that even in the loneliest places we are here and we are here holding you now. And so, in the flowering expression of you you shall rise up some day and bring the spring of your laughter and the summer of your serious contemplations back into life once more. Please see that we miss you Dearest Ryan and that Your beautiful delightful soul needs to bloom again to bring forth your smile of forgiveness and the warmth of your generous and giving heart the sensitivity and curiosity of your thoughtful nature and the kind sweetness that touched everyone like the mystery of autumns pallets. Dearest Ryan you shall be missed in words we can't ever express limited in the scope of their limitations. You were beyond expression in the life you led we hope that now you can feel and understand that you have touched us all beyond anything expressible such as the colors that gown the mountains of fall their beauty and endings remind us that spring is coming when life finds its way and here, you shall discover your entrance and bring again that brilliant light that is and has always been YOU. And so you can again touch the world with the sweetness of your beautiful soul
We LOVE YOU RYAN……….
By Garin Samuelsen - Ryan's 4th Grade Teacher at The Bellwether School