|
|
Ryan N. Demage
Boston, MA - Ryan N. Demange, age 39, of Boston, MA died on April 20, 2020 in Boston.
Born January 6, 1981 in Silver Spring, MD, he was the beloved son of Robert and Donna (Annis) Demange. Ryan spent his formative years in Worcester, VT where he attended the Worcester United Methodist Church.
Ryan graduated from the Community High School of Vermont in July 2002. After graduation he worked in the construction field in Chittenden County VT where he specialized in roofing and sheetrock installation.
He enjoyed reading - especially science fiction, playing with and caring for family pets, bicycling, and hiking in the woods.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Robert and Donna Demange of Odenton MD; a sister, Sara (Demange) Fox of Odenton, MD, her husband Chris Fox, and three nephews Aaron Fox, Andrew Fox, Aidan Fox; an uncle, two aunts, and several cousins.
A private memorial service is planned for Ryan at a later date.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020