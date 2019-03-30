|
S. Henry Lampert, D.D.S.
Burlington - S. Henry Lampert, D.D.S. passed away on Thursday, March 28th, 2019 with his family by his side, 18 days after his 90th birthday. He was married to his beautiful and loving wife, Jacqueline Adler for 64 years and one day. Hank was the 2nd child of Dr. Joseph and Sadie (Bass) Lampert. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY and graduated from Erasmus High School in January 1947 and the University of Illinois in June 1950. He was deferred from the draft during the Korean War to attend NYU Dental School. Following his surgical internship at Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC in 1955, he went into the Army Dental Corps, assigned to Ft. Benning, GA where he served as an Oral Surgeon for two years.
After touring New York to find a location for a practice, Hank and his wife headed to Vermont to visit family. As they drove up Route 7 with the sunset over the Adirondacks and IBM in Essex Junction, Hank decided Vermont was where he wanted to practice. Hank opened his office in Essex Junction October 1st, 1957. His practice flourished immediately for 35 years with Jackie as his dental hygienist, assistant, and secretary. He was thought of as "difficult to work for" as he paid strict attention to detail, but wanted to thank his amazing staff through the years -- Beth, Kelly, Norma, Claire, Candi, and Debbie. There were others he could not remember.
He was appointed to the attending staff at Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington and the Fanny Allen Hospital in Colchester. He was also appointed to the Dental Hygiene Faculty of UVM in 1962 and remained on the faculty until 1973 with the title of Associate Professor. Hank was also an instructor in the Department of Oral Surgery at the University of Vermont Medical School. He retired December 1995 leaving his wonderful patients in the capable hands of Dr. Richard Bellino and his wife Lucinda. In 1971, he published his first article in the Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry and many photographs throughout his career. His two proudest photographs appeared in Vermont for Every Season and Young Ambassador Magazine. Dr. Lampert was on the Vermont Board of Dental Examiners and President, Northeast Regional Board of Dental Examiners 1973-1984, Champlain Valley Dental Society (President 1961-62) member of the ADA Standard Committee for National Board Exams, Academy of Operative Dentistry, American Prosthetic Society, Association of Dental Examiners, Alpha Omega, and Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, and the Masons. He appeared in Who's Who in the East, America, and the World.
In addition to his wife, Jackie, Hank leaves his two daughters, Karen and Beth (Steve LeVine), and son-in-law, Tom Carney, grandchildren Grant, Joshua (fiance Melanie), Danielle, Sean, Jacob, and Jamie; nieces Brenda, Ilene, and Barbara, and extended family Lucinda and Grace Bellino. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Ruth, in-laws Mamie and Bennie Adler; sisters and brothers-in-law Marilyn and Sanford Cohen, Shirley and Robert Steirn, Erwin and Toby Adler.
Funeral services will be held at Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St., Burlington, VT on Monday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. with burial services following at 261 Patchen Rd., South Burlington, VT. A reception with our friends and family will follow the burial at the synagogue. Donations may be made to: Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, Last Shul Mural Fund, 188 N. Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401.
Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 30, 2019