S. Jack Kittell
Essex - Jack Kittell, 91, passed away April 8, 2020 at Elderwood at Burlington.
Jack was born on a hill farm in Cambridge, VT on May 22, 1928 to Schuyler Guy Kittell and Iva (Potter) Kittell.
A true child of the Great Depression, Jack lost his father at age 2, and was shaped by the hard times of that era. From an early age, Jack learned about hard work and grit as his widowed mother of 3 was left to scrape out a living on a 15-cow farm. After graduating from Cambridge High School in 1946, where he excelled in baseball, Jack was drafted into the United States Army. Jack served in Europe where he rose to the rank of staff sergeant and skied on the battalion ski team.
After returning to Vermont where there was little opportunity, Jack took an out of state job in sales, a field which became his career and passion. In 1959 he married Sarah Teresa Rooney with whom he had three sons, Kevin, Mark and Christopher. In 1964, after a few years out of state selling farm equipment, the family returned to Vermont and eventually settled in Essex. Jack soon obtained his real estate license and started Kittell and Associates Real Estate. Jack was involved in many area real estate development and construction projects over the years in Essex and Jericho.
In 1973 Jack bought the old Ethan Allen creamery on Park St in Essex Jct and started one of the first beverage outlets and bottle redemption centers in the area. The store operated for many years at that location and is now a state liquor outlet. In his later years, Jack could be found making coffee at his son Kevin's store Essex Discount Beverage in Essex Center.
By all accounts Jack was a successful man. He was also an alcoholic. His life was lived in the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. He did find sobriety and hopefully peace in his last years.
Jack is survived by his son Kevin, his wife Heather, son Mark, his wife Maris, and son Chris and his wife Virginia. Jack is also survived by his grandchildren Danielle Tkach of Williston, Nate Kittell of Jericho, Sarah Kittell of Denver, Co, Carter Kittell of Eugene, Or, Cynthia Peterson of Burlington and Jay McCormick of Burlington. Jack also leaves his sister Patricia Wells of Cambridge, and brother Landon (Tink) Kittell of Cambridge.
Our family would like to give our profound thanks to the medical professionals and staff of Elderwood at Burlington and Fanny Allen rehab for the compassionate care they gave Jack during this difficult time. There will be no visiting hours and a memorial is planned for a later date.
