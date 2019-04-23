|
Sally A. Coppersmith
Grand Isle - Sally A Coppersmith 72, of Grand Isle, VT, passed away on Saturday April 20, 2019 in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family. A full obituary will appear in a later addition of the Burlington Free Press. A celebration of Sally's life will take place later this spring at her home at Adam Landing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home, South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 23, 2019