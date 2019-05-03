|
|
Sally Ann Coppersmith
Grand Isle - April 29, 1946 - April 20, 2019
Sally Ann Coppersmith, 72, died at her home at Adams Landing in Grand Isle, Vermont on April 20, 2019. Sally lived for several years with a congestive heart condition. She died as she had hoped to, at home by Lake Champlain, in the company of her loved ones and surrounded by the beauty she created in her art, her designs, her decorations and her relationships.
Sally was born in Santa Ana, California on April 29, 1946 the only child of Earl W. Coppersmith and Helen M. Bruns. A peripatetic post-war life took the family to Phoenix, Arizona where Earl attended business school and later to Havana, Cuba where Earl worked for General Electric. The family left Cuba in December 1958 when Castro's troops took Havana. Sally told sobering tales of the Batista regime's brutality and of encountering an armed guerilla waiting in ambush in a car parked on a city street on her way home from school.
Sally finished grade school in Mt. Vernon, New York. Her family then moved to nearby Pelham, New York, where Sally attended Pelham Memorial Junior High School. There she met the boy she later married. The Coppersmiths then moved to Hagerstown, Maryland where Sally attended Saint Maria Goretti High School and graduated in 1964.
Sally studied art at the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio for two years before leaving to join VISTA, Volunteers in Service to America. Sally worked as a community organizer in the South Bronx in New York City for two years before resuming studies as a night student at Hunter College. Sally worked as a graphic artist at the American Cancer Society and became the assistant art director at WPIX TV Channel 11 in New York City.
Sally enjoyed life in Manhattan, living in Yorkville on the Upper East Side. She was into the Manhattan jazz scene, socialized with many of the great names in jazz and attended the Newport Jazz Festival.
In October 1970 Sally called her old junior high school steady on a whim. They met for dinner and never parted. Sally and Jack moved to Vermont in 1971, and Sally began work as the art director for WVNY TV Channel 22. Later Sally founded her own graphic art business, Coppersmith & Co., which produced many of the playbills for the Flynn Theater.
In February 1973 Sally married Jack Sartore in Jericho Center, Vermont. Sally and Jack restored an old farm house on the Jericho Center Circle and enjoyed country life as semi-hippy refugees from New York City. Sally undertook the restoration while pregnant with her first child, a son, Michael, born in 1975. A second son, David, followed in 1979. In 1988 Sally and Jack adopted their daughters Delmy and Jenny from Honduras.
In 1978 Sally and Jack stumbled upon their dream, a farm house on the lake with a major deferred maintenance account. For the next 40 years the house at Adams Landing was Sally's great work. At first, she tightened up the foundation to keep the racoons out. The extended family including both sets of grandparents spent many summers watching the boys and their friends run around bare body chasing minnows and fireflies. Later Sally ran the house as a rental business and an entire clientele spent summer vacations as Sally's guests, some for ten or fifteen seasons. Sally organized a "Let's Do It in the Road" party when the road between the house and the lake was moved back from the shore and behind the house.
Sally reinvested her rental income and did a major round of renovation in 1986 when the road was moved. Sally and Jack had their primary residence on Jericho Center Circle from 1972 to 1982 and on Ledge Road in Burlington from 1982 to 1999. In 1999 Sally and Jack moved to Adams Landing full time and Sally set off on a final round of renovation and redecoration. When her architect died tragically in the middle of the job, Sally picked up the computer aided design program and produced the drawings to finish the work. She decorated the house impeccably and featured original paintings by her artist friends and instructors as well as her own oil pastels.
From 2005 to 2017 Sally was the heart and soul of Adams Landing Bed & Breakfast and Kelsey House summer rentals. Sally was highlighted in a 2011 article in Vermont Magazine with photography by Carolyn Bates. Sally developed a clientele of guests from all over the world, many of them repeat visitors. Sally's ratings on Travelocity and other reviews were always top notch. Over thirteen seasons at the B&B Sally compiled several volumes containing the compliments of her guests. The most common phrases were "paradise", "a slice of heaven" and "attention to every detail". Sally's collaboration with Carolyn Bates for the Adams Landing Bed & Breakfast website produced the cover photograph for the Vermont Chamber of Commerce guidebook "Vermont Country Inns and B&Bs" for 2010.
Sally loved animals. She once had five cats. She preferred animals in pairs. Ralph and Ramona overlapped sequentially with Roscoe, Jim Cat, Jack's Cat (J.C.), Julius, Betty, Louise and Irene, who lived to be 23 years old. Augie, Sophie, Carlo, Katy, Ziggy, Maddie, Baraboo, Buster and Maggie were the dogs she loved. Sally did volunteer work at the Humane Society and was a long-time contributor.
Sally was active in the arts participating with Burlington City Arts and Island Arts. When the Chickenbone Café in Burlington put on a benefit art show called "Art at the Bone", Sally and her friends, Liz Cotten and Marilyn Wenker produced parodies of iconic paintings on a chicken theme. Sally rendered Man Ray's flying lips from The Lovers as a hovering chicken beak and Matisse's Dance as a circle of buxom hens. The Burlington Free Press covered the show prominently.
In 2011 the poet Daniel Lusk included Sally's painting of Gilded Age bathers in the lake at Adams Landing in his book of poems, "Lake Studies: Meditations on Lake Champlain". Daniel invited Sally to his book opening at the Echo Center and graciously credited her for her painting before an appreciative audience.
Sally loved Lake Champlain and reveled in its daily changes. She loved the white expanse that sparkled in the low light of late winter afternoons and waited eagerly for the ice to break up in spring. She loved summer storms and days when blue skies and white clouds streamed out of the northwest and annual Fourth of July visits from Chris Boerner and Crocker and Katie Bennett and Ambrose Gosling.
Sally loved to paint scenes of the Islands. For years she traveled with a camera in her car and painted from her pictures while working in her studio. Sally was similarly methodical in collecting antiques or tchotchkes. She carried a compact photo album in her glove compartment with photos of items she was looking for or trying to match. For over thirty years she visited Ogunquit, Maine and searched the antique stores and flea markets along U.S. Route 1 for items that became special when she placed them just so or in just such a setting.
Sally loved gardens. She maintained a kitchen hot garden, a white garden, raised beds with vegetables tending recently to mostly flowers, lilacs, smoke bushes, forsythias, magnolias, weigelas, a mock orange, apple trees and a pear tree. Her horticultural collaborators were Ann Baldau and Willie Burbank.
Sally loved a good road trip. On the annual trip to Maine she often drove all the way, both ways. She visited or lived in Cuba, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Honduras, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Ireland, Switzerland, Ontario and Quebec. She spent many winter vacations visiting her parents and in-laws in Florida with Jack and the children.
Sally loved the Indy 500. From listening to the race while planting her garden she developed a desire to feel the thunder of the cars roaring down the straightaway, and she did it three times, driving to Indianapolis and watching wins by Jacques Villeneuve, Arie Luyendyk and Helio Castroneves.
Sally loved Law and Order SVU, NYPD Blue and Blue Bloods.
Sally loved to cook. From Cuban dishes like paella that she learned as a girl to New England breakfast fare she offered at the B&B, Sally was a master. Her preparation was meticulous. Her creations were mouthwatering.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 3, 2019