|
|
Sally Nadon Pedley (Schroeder)
Northfield - Sally Nadon Pedley (Schroeder), 79, of Northfield, died suddenly on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, VT following a brief battle with cancer. She is survived by her four sons, Kevin Schroeder of Hanover, PA, Fred Schroeder of Bristol, VT, Jason Schroeder of Arvada, CO, Thomas Schroeder of Nantucket, MA; three siblings, Carole Tucker, Fred Nadon, Jodi Leonard, all of Northfield; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Jay Pedley, and granddaughter, Jayda Schroeder. A FULL OBITUARY WILL FOLLOW. A celebration of Sally's life will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Water Street River Park in Northfield. Additional details to follow in the full obituary.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 26, 2019