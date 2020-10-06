Sam Edward Titus
Shelburne - Sam Edward Titus, of Shelburne, passed away unexpectedly on October 1, 2020. Sam was born on a beautiful sunny day, June 21, 1986, to Tracy and Brenda Titus of Charlotte. It was fitting that his birthday fell on the summer solstice, because when Sam walked into a room, it was like the sun came out. He grew up in Charlotte and attended Charlotte Central School, CVU, and then graduated from Saint Lawrence University.
His career in finance and adventurous spirit took him to Denver, where he eventually met his love Aubrey (Friedrich). The two were married on July 29th, 2017, in a beautiful ceremony on the lawn of Sam's childhood home. In 2018 they moved back to Vermont, buying and renovating a house in Shelburne as they prepared for the birth of their son. Jack Elbert Titus was welcomed on February 24th of this year.
Sam will be remembered for his authenticity, kind heart, big smile, and curious mind. He had a boisterous personality and contagious laugh. If he wasn't regaling family or friends with a story or lesson in history, it was not uncommon to find him making friends with complete strangers as he heard their life story. His favorite topics of conversation ranged from baseball and golf to cooking, philosophy, and Phish concerts.
Aside from his parents, wife, and son, Sam is survived by his best friend and brother, David Titus, his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws, an enormous and ever-growing circle of friends, his family of colleagues at TIAA, and his sweet dog Ollie.
Due to COVID, we are having a private service to celebrate Sam's life on Friday at 2pm. There will be a link to ZOOM for those who are not attending but would like to live-stream it. Go to www.storiesaboutsam.com
for the ZOOM link and to share stories to help keep Sam's memory shining brightly.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction VT.