Samuel Arthur Shearer
Samuel Arthur Shearer, 87, of Anna's Court in Colchester died on Thursday, April 23rd at Elderwood Nursing Home after a brief illness. He was born on August 12, 1932 in Juanita County, Pennsylvania the son of Arthur and Mildred Grose Shearer. He was a graduate of Derry Township High School, class of 1949.
After High School, Sam enlisted in the Air Force where he spent four years as a maintenance technician for F-86 fighters. On his discharge, he returned to Lewistown, PA where he met Jean Schmid who he married on March 1, 1956. Sam took a job in the cable television industry and spent the next 40 years working in a variety of positions, eventually co-owning cable systems in Vermont, New York, and Massachusetts. Throughout his life, he was very active physically, playing softball, golf, basketball, and a variety of other sports. He also participated for many years in the Senior Olympics. He enjoyed flying his Cessna and would take his grandchildren on jaunts with him whenever he could. The central focus of his life was his deep relationship with God, and that relationship affected everything he did. He served faithfully in many capacities throughout his years in the local churches he and Jean attended, most recently as an elder at Vibrant Church in South Burlington.
Sam is survived by his spouse of 64 years Jean, his children Ed and his wife Darlene, Doug and his wife
Lisa, his grandchildren David, Jonathan, April, Daniel, and Sam, as well as many great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, brother and sisters, and his granddaughter Angela.
Due to the restrictions placed on not only Sam's family, but the rest of the world, a private burial will be performed where Sam will be laid to rest in the Belvidere Center Cemetery in Belvidere Center, VT. In order to celebrate his life, the family will announce a special Celebration service in the months ahead.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020