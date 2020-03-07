|
Sandra Beliveau Devoid
Sandra Beliveau Devoid, 85, passed peacefully in the early hours of Thursday, March 5th, 2020 after a strong and admirable fight to combat complications with a heart surgery. Sandra, often known as and referred to as Sandy, was an amazing and devout; wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Sandra's life was characterized by her relationship with the love of her life, Kenneth Devoid. They met as young teenagers and spent 65 years celebrating their love married to each other. Sandra lived to care for her family and spent every waking moment thinking of ways to help everyone who touched her life. She was selfless beyond imagine. Sandra's greatest joy was found in spending time with her family. The more family that surrounded her, the happier she was. From backyard BBQs to casual outings at the mall, Sandra loved to spend time with those closest to her. In her down time, Sandra could be found reading a book, completing a puzzle or watching the day's Red Sox game. She was smart, stoic and above all funny. Sandra will be remembered for her laugh; it took a lot to get her giggling, but once she started her laugh was unstoppable and infectious. She was small in stature but giant in heart and personality.
Sandra is survived by her four children: Kathy Devoid and her two sons Jamie and Josh Breen; Stephen Devoid and wife Shawn Devoid and his two sons Brennan and Liam Devoid; Elizabeth Brosseau and husband Bryan Brosseau and her three daughters Katlyn McMahon, Kylie Castrucci and Kendall Castrucci; David Devoid and wife Jackie Devoid and their two daughters Bailey and Mckenna Devoid; two granddaughters Amelia and Claire Devoid; and seven great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Kenneth Allen Devoid and son Kenneth Allen Devoid Jr.
Sandra's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Palliative and Hospice Care Teams with the University of Vermont Medical Center, who cared for her lovingly during her final days of life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10th, at 10AM at Christ the King Church, located at 136 Locust St, Burlington, VT 05401, followed by a burial in Resurrection Park Cemetery and a Celebration of Life at Saint John Vianney Church hall, located at 160 Hinesburg Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020