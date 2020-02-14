|
|
Sandra Clark Morton
Ponte Vedra Beach - Sandra Clark Morton died peacefully in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL on February 3, 2020, at the age of 77 after a battle with cancer. Sandy was born March 15, 1942 in Springfield, MA to Lieutenant Commander Douglas Graeme Clark and Florence Ada Hazen of North Hero, VT. Sandy lived in Bradenton, FL and attended Manatee County High School. She then moved to Puerto Rico and graduated from Antilles High School, San Juan, Puerto Rico in 1960. Sandy graduated from the University of Florida with honors in 1964 with a degree in Education. As a teenager, Sandy was active as a cheerleader, volleyball player and member of the National Honor Society. She spent summers on Lake Champlain and worked several jobs in North Hero, VT. She waitressed in her Grandma Hazen's restaurant and rode horses in her free time. She had a special relationship with her father until he died in 1961. Sandy began her professional career teaching children with learning disabilities. She started her very successful 40-year real estate career in 1969. Real estate was her passion; she truly appreciated architecture and design which enabled her to create beautiful homes for her family. She was a loving daughter, mother, wife and grandmother who always had time to sit and talk. She enjoyed all things art and was an avid painter. She focused on landscapes; meadows, trees and water. Sunshine provided the vibrant contrast that she loved so much. She also enjoyed spending precious time with friends wherever and whenever. Living in Ponte Vedra Beach during the winter and North Hero, VT in the summers, she was always ready to fulfill a need for those around her. Diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma, Sandy was thankful to God for miraculous healing by the Mayo Clinic which gave her an additional eight years with us. Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Paul F. Morton II and her two sons Paul F. Morton III and Christopher C. Morton. She is also survived by her brother Wayne Hazen Clark of Bradenton, FL. Sandy is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Douglas Graeme Clark Jr. She is survived by five grandchildren. Paul and Heidi Morton are the parents of Jack, Paige, and Wilson Morton. Christopher and Roxanne Morton are the parents of Sara Jane and Avery Morton. A Celebration of Sandy's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church, 76 S. Roscoe Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, 32082. After a brief Committal Service at Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery, 4750 Palm Valley Road, the family will host a reception at Paul and Sandy's home. Please designate memorial gifts for Sandy Morton to Oncology at Mayo Clinic. Gifts can be mailed directly to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 4500 San Pablo Road, Jacksonville, FL 32224.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020