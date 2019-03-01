|
|
Sandra J. St. Louis
Burlington - Sandra J. St. Louis, 75, of Burlington passed away peacefully at her home on February 26th, 2019. She was born in Burlington on October 24th, 1943, the daughter of Richard and Beulah (Dumas) Morris. She was a graduate of Burlington High School, class of 1961.
She married the love of her life, Eugene, on June 27th, 1964, at St. Joseph Church in Burlington. She worked at National Power Tool until 1966 when she became a mother. She remained a housewife and mother to her three children until 1980, when she began working at Ben Franklin's, retiring after 25 years.
On November 2nd, 2002, she lost her soulmate but she remained strong and never gave up hope that life would continue and she made the most of every day. Sandy had a love of family which was ever-present in the joy and pride she had for her children and grandchildren. She loved watching them grow and succeed in everything they did. Sandy also had a love of life. She had many friends, always had a smile on her face and would do anything for anyone. She never lost her faith or good spirits. This was never more evident when she battled breast cancer and kicked its butt!!
She volunteered at the Heineberg Senior Center, where she served meals, help with special functions and enjoyed penny BINGO. She loved decorating for every holiday, was an expert at knitting and crocheting, watching NASCAR with Jeff Gordon and listening to Vince Gill, Ann Murray and Charlie Pride. She loved going to the many craft fairs in the area, liked doing search-a-words, was an avid reader and liked the Baltimore Orioles because they had pretty uniforms.
She is survived by her son Kevin C. St. Louis of Colchester, daughter Kelly J. St. Louis and Glenn Bushey of Raleigh, NC, and son Kenny J. and Jeannine St. Louis of Sheldon; grandchildren Jessica and Bryan Tandy of St. Albans, Timothy St. Louis of Chicago, IL and Austin and Ashley Bushey of Raleigh, NC; siblings Richard and Cathy Morris of Missoula, MT, Sharyn and Ron Pinard of Williston, Wanda and Dan Baillargeon of Swanton and David and Penny Morris of Williston. She also leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. She was predeceased by her husband and her parents.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday, March 3, from 4 to 7 at Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington. On Monday, March 4, a funeral service will be celebrated at 11am at Ready Funeral Home with burial to follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vermont Cancer Survivor. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019