1/1
Sandra Lee Cilley
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Lee Cilley

Essex Junction - With sorrow, our family is sad to announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, Sandra Lee Cilley (Lestage). Sandy passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family on July 11 2020.

Sandy exuded joy, happiness, positivity, and thoughtfulness throughout her life. She made friends wherever she went and always left a positive difference. She made her mark of love, warmth, giving and selfless generosity on all. To know her was to love her.

Sandy enjoyed planning trips and traveling with her family to various destinations and she was always ready for the next trip. Sandy was fun loving and humerous, so easy to spend time with. She always made others feel good.

Sandy adored her 5 grandchildren and would spend hours being present with them, telling stories, making up songs and just laughing and loving them.

Sandy was born on April 5th 1949 in Burlington to Louise Lestage (Lewis) and Raymond Lestage. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1967 and attended Vermont College on a full scholarship. Sandy married Tom Cilley on September 14, 1974. Sandy was a long time resident of Essex Junction. Sandy worked at IBM for 36 years. She loved her job and the life-long friends and relationships she enjoyed there. Sandy enjoyed her retirement job working at Apple Valley vision where she was able to help people.

Sandy leaves her beloved family: husband Tom of 45 years, son Matthew Cilley and wife Haley and granddaughters Kennedy and Kendall from South Carolina, her daughter Karen Martella (Cilley) with husband Drew and grandchildren Braeden, Leighton and Karysn from New York. She leaves her dear sister Sue Luck and brother in law Steve as well as her special nephews and families, Brad and Jennifer Luck and Adam Luck, her brother William Lestage and family in Massachusetts and her sister- in law Susan Pons and family from France.

The family wishes to acknowledge the care from UVM home health and hospice and the wonderful love and caring from friends June, Anna, Joyce and Nancy. She knew you were there.

A celebration of Life will be held to honor Sandy at Lang Farm at 2:00pm on Saturday 7/18/20. We would love all to attend, as limits have been lifted. AND if you have a story or memory to share, we would be very grateful. In leui of flowers please send memorial contributions to UVM Home Health and Hospice, https://www.uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation/

The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
57 Main Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-4611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A.W. Rich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 13, 2020
Matt, Karen, Tom and Family
I am so sorry for your loss . Your Mom was so proud of each of you and all your accomplishments from ADL years and way beyond . Please know that I am thinking of you during this most difficult time .
Mr. Burroughs
John Burroughs
Teacher
July 13, 2020
Sandy you left us too soon. We had such great times with you. You were always there for everyone and always had a kind word to say about everyone. Tom ,Karen Matthew,Sue &Steve luck Our prayers are with you all. God bless you. Love Art&Marie Cohen
Art &Marie Cohen
Friend
July 13, 2020
My best friend. You will always be remembered and never forgotten. Until we meet again. Love
Nancy Japhet
Friend
July 13, 2020
Dear Sue and Bill, I am so sorry to read of Sandy's death today. You probably don't remember me, but you and your family were a large part of First Baptist Church iin Burlington during your younger years. It sounds as if Sandy took very much after your Mother ..... always so kind and loving. My condolences to all.
Karen Peterson Shastanhy
Friend
July 13, 2020
Tom and family, we are so sorry to hear of Sandy passing. Sandy was an exceptional person to have known. Nancy and I are thinking of you in this sad time.
Frank G. Devoid
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved